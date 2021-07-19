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London Protest, Parliament Square, 19 July 2021 - Kate Sherimani contends those marketing the shot should be reported and prosecuted.
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2 views • July 31, 2021
Kate Sherimani, speaking to a small group, at the 19 July 2021 London Protest at Parliament Square, contended that the shot does not have marketing authorization and that those who go on camera, to promote it, are marketing it and this needs to be reported.
Kate, also, sites the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 part1 26.2 which state's that,
"A police constable listed in subsection (3) commits an offence if he or she—
(a)exercises the powers and privileges of a constable improperly, and
(b)knows or ought to know that the exercise is improper."
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2015/2/section/26/enacted
...and following on from this that by wearing an, "I've been vaccinated badge on their uniforms," cops are using their position to corece the public to take that injection and that this should be reported as a crime under the above act.
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Kate, also, sites the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 part1 26.2 which state's that,
"A police constable listed in subsection (3) commits an offence if he or she—
(a)exercises the powers and privileges of a constable improperly, and
(b)knows or ought to know that the exercise is improper."
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2015/2/section/26/enacted
...and following on from this that by wearing an, "I've been vaccinated badge on their uniforms," cops are using their position to corece the public to take that injection and that this should be reported as a crime under the above act.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
Our Freedom Tube https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@8d8024eb3
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