CCP’s political infighting and economic disasters will inevitably lead to food crisis and social catastrophe

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https://gnews.org/post/p12x030ba
During the live broadcast on July 27th, Miles Guo talked about CCP’s status quo and development trend, saying the unprecedented fierce political infighting and unparalleled economic disasters would inevitably contribute to the food crisis and social catastrophe in Communist China