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Tribulation or Restoration? A Must See for All Christians and Politicians
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77 views • October 18, 2021
Are you prepared to accept the best AND the worst? Is Trump truly fighting for America and doing ALL he can to save her? Can He save the downfall of this nation or is it far too late?... Can our favorite newscasters and politicians be trusted any longer? Has America already fallen or can this downward spiral be reversed? Is there no turning back? Innocent blood is on the hands of those who could do good but don't. And they will be judged. WUTAGA Wake Up To A Greater Awareness.
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