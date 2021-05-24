© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-24-2021 Knock Knock Had Your Jab Yet?
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • May 24, 2021
As we see info out of Florida of ventilators being dumped into a landfill it makes one wonder why? In the UK SPI-B and SAGE group once again at it this time collecting more data that of course won't be used against us. California is sending people door to door to find out about their injection status and why they have not gotten it etc.
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/04/19/why-are-new-ventilators-being-trashed-in-a-miami-dade-landfill/
https://www.rt.com/uk/524596-oxford-collected-phone-data/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/knock-knock-have-you-had-your-vaccine-yet-california-sends-out-thousands-to-check/ar-BB1gUqD0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rand-paul-first-senator-announce-he-wont-get-covid-19-vaccine
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XjMRaNuxpjc/hqdefault.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2021/04/19/why-are-new-ventilators-being-trashed-in-a-miami-dade-landfill/
https://www.rt.com/uk/524596-oxford-collected-phone-data/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/knock-knock-have-you-had-your-vaccine-yet-california-sends-out-thousands-to-check/ar-BB1gUqD0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rand-paul-first-senator-announce-he-wont-get-covid-19-vaccine
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XjMRaNuxpjc/hqdefault.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.