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Satan Controls the Music Industry- Beatles, Paul McCartney - Billy Shears Campbell/William Shepherd
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480 views • October 15, 2021
Were the Beatles created by Tavistock? Did Paul McCartney die? Did they put the Beatles out to distract the public from Kennedy's death?
The Manufactured Invention of the Beatles, Stones, Grateful Dead and the Birth of Rock n’ Roll by the Tavistock Institute, a Jesuit Corporation.
John Lennon's last song to be "I Don't Want to Face It" while others regard his guitar performance on Yoko Ono's "Walking On Thin Ice" — recorded just an hour before his death.
Billy Shears Campbell Aka William Shepherd / Paul McCartney
The Manufactured Invention of the Beatles, Stones, Grateful Dead and the Birth of Rock n’ Roll by the Tavistock Institute, a Jesuit Corporation.
John Lennon's last song to be "I Don't Want to Face It" while others regard his guitar performance on Yoko Ono's "Walking On Thin Ice" — recorded just an hour before his death.
Billy Shears Campbell Aka William Shepherd / Paul McCartney
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