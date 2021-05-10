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Valerie Barrow, KEEPER OF alcheringa, renowned Author, ET's, Indeginous Aboriginals & Our Galactic History
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1 view • May 10, 2021
A beautiful interview with Valerie Barrow. World acclaimed, speaker, teacher and Author of many books surrounding our true history, our galactic family and the indigenous link. Valerie shares many insights, gems and wisdom in this glorious interview.
You can find Valerie at
https://www.valeriebarrow.com/
Follow The Awakening 11.11 on Telegram.
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
You can find Valerie at
https://www.valeriebarrow.com/
Follow The Awakening 11.11 on Telegram.
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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