Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deep sleeping after her latest seizure. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8824+5merged
28 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Cadbury was sleeping for 24 hours above the old rabbit hutch area in the back yard, and it is so overgrown with a giant ‘tree’ of rosemary, that I get torn to pieces pushing through it. I found Cadbury waiting for me to lift her down. She ate well, and settled on the drop sheet for another 13 or 14 hours till I came to caress her, before feeding her. I put her outside to wee and poo, now towards 2 a.m., and before I knew it she disappeared to sleep outside again.

Keywords
gardenhomecats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket