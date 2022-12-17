Deep sleeping after her latest seizure. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8824+5merged

Cadbury was sleeping for 24 hours above the old rabbit hutch area in the
back yard, and it is so overgrown with a giant ‘tree’ of rosemary, that I get
torn to pieces pushing through it. I found Cadbury waiting for me to lift her
down. She ate well, and settled on the drop sheet for another 13 or 14 hours
till I came to caress her, before feeding her. I put her outside to wee and
poo, now towards 2 a.m., and before I knew it she disappeared to sleep outside
again.
