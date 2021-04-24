BBC Reporter, John Sudworth, Was Kicked Out by a Large Group of Thugs

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Wang Qishan said: Have you been to China? Do you understand China? As a result, they really came to China and really wanted to understand the living conditions of the Chinese people at the bottom. The Communist Party immediately changed their attitude and sent dozens of people to obstruct reporters.