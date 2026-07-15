BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI Extinction: 99.9% Certain? Your Survival Plan
BrightVideos
BrightVideosCheckmark Icon
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
209 views • 2 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


-Artificial intelligence is presented as humanity's greatest existential threat, demanding immediate preparedness through decentralized, self-reliant living practices today.

-AI could allegedly disrupt electricity, fuel, water, and food systems, triggering widespread shortages and infrastructure-driven societal collapse globally.

-Those relying entirely on centralized services are described as most vulnerable during prolonged disruptions and resource scarcity events.

-Recommended preparations include stockpiling supplies, securing clean water, developing practical skills, and strengthening resilient local community support networks.

-Resilience, decentralization, and continuous learning are emphasized as the strongest defenses against future technological and societal disruption scenarios.


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:


🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:


🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
preppingsurvivalai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Calorie Crisis: Why your garden may be the only bank that doesn&#8217;t fail

The Calorie Crisis: Why your garden may be the only bank that doesn’t fail

Belle Carter
Building Situational Awareness in a Crisis: A Guide to Unfiltered Information Sources

Building Situational Awareness in a Crisis: A Guide to Unfiltered Information Sources

Chase Codewell
Survival Without Water, Food, or Sleep: Documented Limits and the Factors That Determine Them

Survival Without Water, Food, or Sleep: Documented Limits and the Factors That Determine Them

Iva Greene
The organic coconut oil comeback in modern skincare

The organic coconut oil comeback in modern skincare

HRS Editors
Trump meets defense contractors to address munitions shortages after Iran war

Trump meets defense contractors to address munitions shortages after Iran war

Garrison Vance
Venezuela Twin Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 589

Venezuela Twin Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 589

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy