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-Artificial intelligence is presented as humanity's greatest existential threat, demanding immediate preparedness through decentralized, self-reliant living practices today.
-AI could allegedly disrupt electricity, fuel, water, and food systems, triggering widespread shortages and infrastructure-driven societal collapse globally.
-Those relying entirely on centralized services are described as most vulnerable during prolonged disruptions and resource scarcity events.
-Recommended preparations include stockpiling supplies, securing clean water, developing practical skills, and strengthening resilient local community support networks.
-Resilience, decentralization, and continuous learning are emphasized as the strongest defenses against future technological and societal disruption scenarios.
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