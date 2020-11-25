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80% of US Foreign Aid Budget To Israel, Why? The Jewish Stake By Stephen Steinlight
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
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22 views • November 25, 2020
I cover an article from "Politifact" as well as a very important document in this video. If you haven't heard of it you should check it out. It's called The Jewish Stake in America's Changing Demography and was written by American Zionist Stephen Steinlight. It is more damning than the "Protocols" in my opinion because it admits so much but there is no doubt as to the authenticity of this document. Whatever you believe about Protocols aside, it can still be argued they were not real. That is why this document is so important, it isn't up for debate. Read pg 6 and 7 especially to truly understand what that means. I haven't had luck getting anyone else to cover it and as far as I know I am the only guy who has mentioned it.

https://cis.org/Report/Jewish-Stake-Amer...Demography

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/20...etroit-re/

https://www.azquotes.com/author/13410-Ariel_Sharon
Keywords
israelzionismstephen steinlight
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