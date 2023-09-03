The Planets Are Electromagnetic Toroidal Field Forms (Divergent)

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Planets are electro magnetic energy toroidal field that vibrate, in the 7 domes above the big earth reflected in the moon which is a mirror reflection of the world. I know...it's too much for you. Solar system tells you exactly that.
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Why do you call everything tartaria? Why do you accept living on a globe spinning ball Earth Ocean with curved water on a rotating sphere in space at 1000 mph speed and gravity? Why don’t you accept that Antarctica is an ice wall and North Pole is forbidden Hyperborea? Why are you so lazy in discovering the truths given to you? Forbidden history and hidden history for you. What do you know about the reset of humanity, what happened before and during the 1800s and 1900s in this experiment dome world?
Mirrored from Divergent @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DivergentWorld/
If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:
1. PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
2. GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
3. Selenetical Physics Vol. 1: An Exercise in Visual Pattern
Recognition - Empirical Evidence of the True Earth Map
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrmEdzwCCTc2/
4. Selenetical Physics Vol. 2: Reflections on the Electric Field
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEtU79yGsXKf/
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eIg05MTfbhZ3/
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OFBL8gK0kszq/
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAJphd6FD618/
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cm4MJVXnfu6I/
Download the above videos (higher resolution):
PLASMA MOON And GREATER WORLD MAP
https://archive.org/details/plasma-moon
GREATER WORLD MAP And MACROCLIMATE CHANGE
https://archive.org/details/macro-climate-change
Great Conspiracy Behind Great Reset
https://archive.org/details/great-conspiracy
All The Moon Landings/Missions Were Faked To Hide This Fact
https://archive.org/details/moon-mirrors-earth