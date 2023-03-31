Here’s How Food Stability Contributes to Peace

Did you know that food plays a crucial role in maintaining peace?

In this video, Dr. Elsa Murano, who is currently serving as the Director of the Norman E. Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture and Development at Texas A&M University's Agriculture and Life Sciences program, discusses one of the beliefs of Norman Borlaug about the connection of food stability to peace.

According to Dr. Murano, peace cannot be achieved if people around the world are suffering from poverty, hunger, and hopelessness.

When people are hungry and have no future, they often rebel against their governments, leading to conflicts and wars. ⚠️

And these events won't be isolated - it WILL impact everyone. 🆘

Thus, it is improtant to recognize that the world is interconnected and problems in one area can have a significant impact on others. 🤝

To find out more about Dr. Elsa Murano and her projects, click https://foodscience.tamu.edu/people/murano-elsa/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

What are your thoughts about this video? Like and leave a comment below!