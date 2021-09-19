© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.Buzz Features : Threads
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 19, 2021
D.BUZZ FEATURES : THREADS
Threads feature is a way for you to string multiple buzzes together in order to complete a larger idea or concept.
When you start to make a new Buzz you'll notice a "+" mark appears down below by the Buzz button. By pressing "+" this you'll activate a thread on to your original Buzz.
Each one of these Buzz threads can have the 280 characters and have pictures and links. They are link a full new Buzz but just connected to your orginal.
When you have completed your overall thought our concept click the Buzz button. In the pop-up window that appears you have to Buzz each one of your thread Buzz's separately by clicking the Buzz button when the button gets highlighted.
When you view a thread, each of the different threads can be voted upon, commented upon, shared and talked about.
ADDITIONAL POINTS :
Please remember to click through the buzz button for each one of your threads. Sometimes it may take a second to process before your next thread is ready to go.
D.BUZZ FEATURES :
The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.
Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.
Thank you for being part of our community.
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on Discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
Threads feature is a way for you to string multiple buzzes together in order to complete a larger idea or concept.
When you start to make a new Buzz you'll notice a "+" mark appears down below by the Buzz button. By pressing "+" this you'll activate a thread on to your original Buzz.
Each one of these Buzz threads can have the 280 characters and have pictures and links. They are link a full new Buzz but just connected to your orginal.
When you have completed your overall thought our concept click the Buzz button. In the pop-up window that appears you have to Buzz each one of your thread Buzz's separately by clicking the Buzz button when the button gets highlighted.
When you view a thread, each of the different threads can be voted upon, commented upon, shared and talked about.
ADDITIONAL POINTS :
Please remember to click through the buzz button for each one of your threads. Sometimes it may take a second to process before your next thread is ready to go.
D.BUZZ FEATURES :
The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.
Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.
Thank you for being part of our community.
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on Discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.