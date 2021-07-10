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German Medical Association delegates decide: Right to education only with corona vaccination - doctors oppose this!
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220 views • July 10, 2021
On May 5, 2021, the German Medical Association’s Delegates called on the German government to immediately develop a Covid 19 vaccination strategy for children and adolescents. The right to education in the winter of 2021/2022 could only be secured with a timely Corona vaccination. However, this is meeting with resistance from within its own ranks. Why? Under #nichtmeinaerztetag, medical experts take a stand on this ...
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