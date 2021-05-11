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Bored Idiots Putting Out Fake Truth is Damaging REAL Truth
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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30 views • May 11, 2021
Shout to Russ DG for drawing my attention to the anomalies in this video.

The fake truth video is at the end of my rant folks. I do think this may have been put out in an attempt of comedy, but given the serious damage and dangers, the REAL ones, that the COVID vaccine is causing, it is not in good humour nor is it sensible to be putting out this type of fake TRUTH.
Please observe when watching the video of the woman with the magnet:-


1. Zero evidence of any vaccine mark or shot in her left arm. Nothing, no redness, no swelling, no remnant of vaccine injury or scarring, nothing. I doubt she even had a vaccine.
2. Wearing a mask whilst supposedly denouncing the vaccine as dangerous by saying it has some sort of magnetic component. This is an oxy moron. You would not be wearing a mask still if you were maligning the vaccine.
3. She fumbles to place the magnet onto the left arm where she had obviously previously placed some clear glue, notice she feels around carefully for the right spot to place the magnet
4. When she moves the magnet over to the other arm, notice her fingers stick slightly to the magnet as she pulls it off the left arm.
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