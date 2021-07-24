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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH ELLI WARD AND SENATOR WENDY ROGERS, JULY 23, 2021
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170 views • July 24, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH ELLI WARDAND SENATOR WENDY ROGERS, JULY 23, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/svcqh9D0Iuc9/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ SENATOR WENDY ROGERS, JULY 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLChfFGWM5y8/
Democrats defund the police, but increase spending on their own security details. Then they lie about it! Have they no shame? #supportlawenforcement
Senator Rogers is visiting President Trump today!!! (July 24, 2021)
"The left acts as though it [forensic audit] is an affront to our Democracy. No! It underpins the INTEGRITY of our Democracy! It is the restoration of voter integrity!!!"
Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers is the daughter of a long line of Army officers, in 1976 Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers was commissioned as a 5th-generation military officer into the Air Force from Michigan State University with her bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Clinical Social Work. She began her career treating patients in the Air Force mental health clinic. In 1981, Wendy Rogers became one of the first 100 women pilots in today’s Air Force by earning her wings at Williams AFB in Arizona.
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 23, 2021 11:58PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1212
- RIGGED AZ REDISTRICTING ALERT
- Mesa Community College announced they have partnered with radical leftist organizations featuring communist symbology in their branding to train their college students on how to manipulate the redistricting process. Mesa Community College is paying students $200 to create community of interest maps which the IRC uses to define new boundaries. These boundaries are effective for a decade and will directly impact the outcomes of future elections.
- Why is Mesa Community College partnering with such radicals to work against their own community's voice?
- Contact Maricopa County Governing Board Members and tell them to back off on using taxpayer funding to rig our redistricting.
Governing Board: 480-731-8889
District 1, Jacqueline Smith [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
At Large Member, Linda Thor [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
"Maricopa County has intentionally done everything in their power to sabotage the [audit], to withhold information, to be less than honest with the public," AZ Senate President Karen Fann https://www.westernjournal.com/az-audit-exclusive-audit-taking-long-maricopa-county-intentionally-sabotaging/
"Then sit down and talk with us. We should be doing this together to answer our constituents questions. Auditors would prefer to work with you instead of fighting to get the items Maricopa county is withholding" ~ Karen Fann https://twitter.com/FannKfann/status/1418720121623699456
The Conservative Circus w/ James T. Harris is joined by Senate President Karen Fann, July 23, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1209
Update on the "sharpie ballots" from Doug Logan: "Any findings related to the Sharpie ballots will be documented in the final report. Cyber Ninjas is not expected to give an update prior to that." https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418715266519797760
Article https://nationalfile.com/cyber-ninjas-doug-logan-on-maricopas-missing-74000-ballots-74000-ev33-forms-that-did-not-have-matching-ev32s/
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
"I am spearheading a ballot integrity project. It is part of an overall plan to make our elections secure again." AZ Representative Mark Finchem https://twitter.com/RealMarkFinchem/status/1418670717621739524
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/uTGIY1rxSKg
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/svcqh9D0Iuc9/
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZ SENATOR WENDY ROGERS, JULY 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fLChfFGWM5y8/
Democrats defund the police, but increase spending on their own security details. Then they lie about it! Have they no shame? #supportlawenforcement
Senator Rogers is visiting President Trump today!!! (July 24, 2021)
"The left acts as though it [forensic audit] is an affront to our Democracy. No! It underpins the INTEGRITY of our Democracy! It is the restoration of voter integrity!!!"
Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers is the daughter of a long line of Army officers, in 1976 Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers was commissioned as a 5th-generation military officer into the Air Force from Michigan State University with her bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Clinical Social Work. She began her career treating patients in the Air Force mental health clinic. In 1981, Wendy Rogers became one of the first 100 women pilots in today’s Air Force by earning her wings at Williams AFB in Arizona.
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 23, 2021 11:58PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1212
- RIGGED AZ REDISTRICTING ALERT
- Mesa Community College announced they have partnered with radical leftist organizations featuring communist symbology in their branding to train their college students on how to manipulate the redistricting process. Mesa Community College is paying students $200 to create community of interest maps which the IRC uses to define new boundaries. These boundaries are effective for a decade and will directly impact the outcomes of future elections.
- Why is Mesa Community College partnering with such radicals to work against their own community's voice?
- Contact Maricopa County Governing Board Members and tell them to back off on using taxpayer funding to rig our redistricting.
Governing Board: 480-731-8889
District 1, Jacqueline Smith [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
At Large Member, Linda Thor [email protected] Phone: 480-731-8889
"Maricopa County has intentionally done everything in their power to sabotage the [audit], to withhold information, to be less than honest with the public," AZ Senate President Karen Fann https://www.westernjournal.com/az-audit-exclusive-audit-taking-long-maricopa-county-intentionally-sabotaging/
"Then sit down and talk with us. We should be doing this together to answer our constituents questions. Auditors would prefer to work with you instead of fighting to get the items Maricopa county is withholding" ~ Karen Fann https://twitter.com/FannKfann/status/1418720121623699456
The Conservative Circus w/ James T. Harris is joined by Senate President Karen Fann, July 23, 2021 https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1209
Update on the "sharpie ballots" from Doug Logan: "Any findings related to the Sharpie ballots will be documented in the final report. Cyber Ninjas is not expected to give an update prior to that." https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418715266519797760
Article https://nationalfile.com/cyber-ninjas-doug-logan-on-maricopas-missing-74000-ballots-74000-ev33-forms-that-did-not-have-matching-ev32s/
"DOJ - another example of where you need to be investigating instead of harassing Trump supporters and harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418792158648229888
"DOJ - another place you need to be sending resources instead of harassing our audit." AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1418791616777687043
"I am spearheading a ballot integrity project. It is part of an overall plan to make our elections secure again." AZ Representative Mark Finchem https://twitter.com/RealMarkFinchem/status/1418670717621739524
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/uTGIY1rxSKg
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