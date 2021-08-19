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How to prevent Covid and other viruses with over the counter supplements.
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67 views • August 19, 2021
show notes for 8-18-21
Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/
Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
Some useful information about preventative measures against viruses.
If you can, please donate to this channel at the following link:
https://paypal.me/SatanSlapper
Also, due to possible discrimination re. PayPal, supporters you can snail mail support checks or money orders to the following address:
HogWildBill
4526 Central Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
ASAP I will be utilizing "GabPay" when it is up and operational.
All donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance, and I hope you enjoy the content.
Sincerely,
HogWildBill
show notes for 8-18-21
Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/
Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/
Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
Some useful information about preventative measures against viruses.
If you can, please donate to this channel at the following link:
https://paypal.me/SatanSlapper
Also, due to possible discrimination re. PayPal, supporters you can snail mail support checks or money orders to the following address:
HogWildBill
4526 Central Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
ASAP I will be utilizing "GabPay" when it is up and operational.
All donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance, and I hope you enjoy the content.
Sincerely,
HogWildBill
show notes for 8-18-21
Mask study in re. Of the Spanish flu epidemic by Anthony Fauci et al
https://principia-scientific.com/death-by-mask-lessons-learned-from-spanish-flu-in-1918/
Frontline Doctors
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAiKlM8Cg9dW/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD website:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://rumble.com/vl4u7t-dr.-zev-zelenko-slays-globalists-exposes-global-genocidal-event.html
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