© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccines, Need to Know Information
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • May 31, 2020
This video describes all of the problems with using mercury as a adjuvant in vaccines and the toxicity created by it which causes disease.
Barrett, J. (2005). Thimerosal and Animal Brains: New Data for Assessing Human Ethylmercury Risk. Environmental Health Perspectives, 113(8), A543–A544
https://safeminds.org/vaccines-and-autism/correlation-between-increases-in-autism-prevalence-and-introduction-of-new-vaccines/
D. Pelclova, E. Luka, P. Urban, J. Preiss R. Rys, . Lebenhart Æ B. Okrouhlı´k, Fenclova´ J. Lebedova, A. Stejskalova, Ridzon, Mercury intoxication from skin ointment containing mercuric ammonium chloride. Int Arch Occup Environ Health (2002) 75 (Suppl): S54–S59
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
Barrett, J. (2005). Thimerosal and Animal Brains: New Data for Assessing Human Ethylmercury Risk. Environmental Health Perspectives, 113(8), A543–A544
https://safeminds.org/vaccines-and-autism/correlation-between-increases-in-autism-prevalence-and-introduction-of-new-vaccines/
D. Pelclova, E. Luka, P. Urban, J. Preiss R. Rys, . Lebenhart Æ B. Okrouhlı´k, Fenclova´ J. Lebedova, A. Stejskalova, Ridzon, Mercury intoxication from skin ointment containing mercuric ammonium chloride. Int Arch Occup Environ Health (2002) 75 (Suppl): S54–S59
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.