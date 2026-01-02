BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎄NEW YEAR IN GULAY-POLE
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
45 views • 20 hours ago

🎄NEW YEAR IN GULAY-POLE🎄

The (Russian) servicemen of the 57th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 5th Army of the "East" Group celebrated the New Year in style — by launching fireworks in the center of the liberated Gulay-Pole!

In the enemy's information field, they still don't acknowledge the loss of the settlement, but not a single Ukrainian soldier who would come to argue the fact of the Gulay-Pole's control by the Far Eastern soldiers has been found yet.

And that's a shame! There are enough gifts for everyone.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of January 2, 2026

▪️ On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacked with drones on the settlement of Khory in the Kherson region, where 24 people were killed in a cafe and 50 were injured, including children. In the Tarasovka district of the Aleisky district, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a vehicle, killing a 5-year-old child and injuring three adults. From 8 am to 11 pm, 259 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were shot down over our regions. Among the enemy's targets were a reservoir park in Almetyevsk in Tatarstan and the Ilsk Refinery in Krasnodar Krai. This night, the enemy attacked the refinery in the Samara region.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on targets in Zaporozhye, Chuhuiv, and on the outskirts of Kharkov.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" continues offensive actions on several sectors. The situation is developing on a relatively new direction: in the area of Grabovsky (border area, opposite Red Yaruga in the Belgorod region), the AFU carried out a counterattack with two assault groups, but did not succeed. According to our troops, the enemy is transferring strategic reserves to the Grabovsky area to regain lost positions and strengthen defensive lines.

▪️In the Kursk region, on New Year's Eve, the Fonov farm in the Rylsky district (26 km from the border) was hit by an enemy attack.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Razumnoe in the Belgorod district, a commercial object was attacked by a drone, and three civilians were injured. The settlements of Yasnye Zori, Streltskoe, Grayvoron, Borisovka, and Gruzskoe were also under attack.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the enemy, under the cover of bad weather, is deploying live forces, and our forces repelled three enemy attacks. There are reports of a shortage of large drones ("Baba Yaga") for full air supply to our infantry.

▪️ Southwest of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), in Kotlino, the AFU are conducting anti-crisis information events, showing the flag on the outskirts with a combat pair.

▪️ West of Gulyaipole, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking the next settlement in the offensive zone of the GRU "East" - the settlement of Zalishchnoe

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
