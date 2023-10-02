10/1/2023

Acts 6:8-10 How To Be Feared By The Enemy

Intro: We have enemies. Some of them are not so obvious. We have people that get mad at us and may even try to fight against us. the US has enemies. We have an adversary called the devil. So if you are a Christian you have an enemy who will use every means he can to stop you from serving Jesus Christ! How would you like for the devil and his friends to fear you?

Yes you!