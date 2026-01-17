What Did We Win?

In this Friday Night Live on 16 January 2026, Stefan Molyneux talks about his thoughts on aging in his 60th year. He examines the fallout from the COVID pandemic, from disputes over vaccinations to the mental toll they took. He points to the value of sharp reasoning and personal accountability, warns against authoritarian control, and calls on people to defend their views with straightforward honesty.





