It's There To Serve The Cult Agenda | Ep92 | David Icke Dot-Connector - Ickonic.com

David Icke
It's back, and it's a relentless cycle of vengeance and revenge. But here's the twist: it won't stop until we break free from it.
We're often told to look at two sides, like the Israeli government and Hamas. But what if you were told they share the same masters?
Why did the attacks happen, and why were they allowed to wreak such horror on innocent civilians? 🤔
It's time we asked the tough questions and connected the dots.
Don't miss this week's groundbreaking edition of The Dot Connector with David Icke tonight from 7 pm (BST) only on Ickonic.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.