It's There To Serve The Cult Agenda | Ep92 | David Icke Dot-Connector - Ickonic.com
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago

David Icke

It's back, and it's a relentless cycle of vengeance and revenge. But here's the twist: it won't stop until we break free from it.

We're often told to look at two sides, like the Israeli government and Hamas. But what if you were told they share the same masters?

Why did the attacks happen, and why were they allowed to wreak such horror on innocent civilians? 🤔

It's time we asked the tough questions and connected the dots.

Don't miss this week's groundbreaking edition of The Dot Connector with David Icke tonight from 7 pm (BST) only on Ickonic.com

Keywords
childrenisraelzionismdavid ickegazahamasickoniccult agendaquestioneverything

