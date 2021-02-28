Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #40 Guest (Capt. Dan Hanley)

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In this episode we speak with “9/11 Pilots” whistleblower Capt. Dan Hanley. Dan had a 35 year career flying 15 types of aircraft accumulating 20,000 flight hours.
His group 911pilots.org questions the mainstream narrative of hijackers flying planes into the WTC and Pentagon buildings and provides a mountain of evidence proving how they could never have pulled this off.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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