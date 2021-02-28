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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #40 Guest (Capt. Dan Hanley)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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74 views • February 28, 2021
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #40 Guest (Capt. Dan Hanley)

In this episode we speak with “9/11 Pilots” whistleblower Capt. Dan Hanley. Dan had a 35 year career flying 15 types of aircraft accumulating 20,000 flight hours.
His group 911pilots.org questions the mainstream narrative of hijackers flying planes into the WTC and Pentagon buildings and provides a mountain of evidence proving how they could never have pulled this off.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.

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911 Pilots Website
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Capt. Dan Hanley Twitter
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Keywords
911false flagsdan hanley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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