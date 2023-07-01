Ukraine Update July 1, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 30Jun2023

▫️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces has successfully repelled five enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Severnoye, Petrovskoye, and Kamenka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery repelled enemy attack close to Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Furthermore, the AFU units were annihilated in Terny and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka, Nevskoye, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted close to Chervonaya Dibrova.

▫️ Over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction close to Vremevka salient, due to courageous and cohesive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces' units, aviation and artillery strikes, an enemy motorized rifle infantry attack has been repelled near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ An AFU manpower and hardware cluster has been destroyed near Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Vostok Group of Forces units impeded an attempt of the enemy to conduct reconnaissance-in-force of up to motorized infantry platoon strength, as well as eliminated a sabotage and reconnaissance group.

▫️ The enemy's losses in these direction during the day amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, an American-made M777 howitzer, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled two AFU attacks close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware clusters close to Sinkovka, Kamenka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted near Olshana (Kharkov region).

▫️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were eliminated.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy's losses during the day have amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, two U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 86 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 108 areas during the day.

▫️ Russian air defense forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry