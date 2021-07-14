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SHIDOSHI DICK SEVERANCE -- SAN SHIN
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70 views • July 14, 2021
In this volume, Sensei Severance teaches principles of San Shin. This is the five basic striking patterns from Gyokko Ryu, also called Go gyo no kata. They teach the balance and coordination aspects of Bujinkan Taijutsu, as well as how to move naturally in a relaxed way to generate power.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
Produced in 2008, by Robert and Kerrie Broe in Brooksville, Florida.
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