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Get Wisdom Radio Show - School Days, School Daze, What Is Wrong with the Schools
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11 views • February 20, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #31
Description: School Days, School Daze: What Is Wrong with the Schools?
How does the Almighty view our educational system? What is the Divine perspective of how we treat the young and how best to educate them? What was the origin and purpose of higher education and do its benefits even outweigh the liabilities? Have modern teaching tools backfired in unexpected ways to cause harm? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how and why education is a costly failure designed to undermine the students and produce undesirable effects. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: School Days, School Daze: What Is Wrong with the Schools?
How does the Almighty view our educational system? What is the Divine perspective of how we treat the young and how best to educate them? What was the origin and purpose of higher education and do its benefits even outweigh the liabilities? Have modern teaching tools backfired in unexpected ways to cause harm? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how and why education is a costly failure designed to undermine the students and produce undesirable effects. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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