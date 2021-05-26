Chaos Navigator/ildspor: Exodus from The Satanic Matrix [29.05.2019]

“The truth is that any form of authoritarian control—any type of "government," whether constitutional, democratic, socialist, fascist, or anything else—will result in a set of masters forcibly oppressing a group of slaves. That is what "authority" is—all it ever has been, and all it ever could be, no matter how many layers of euphemisms and pleasant rhetoric are used in an attempt to hide it.” - Larken Rose, The Most Dangerous SuperstitionChaosNavigator - On Blogger since May 2015 - Profile views: 1675tirsdag den 12. februar 2019Jyllandposten: Den største indskrænkning af ytringsfriheden siden 2. Verdenskrig"'Det er ødelæggende for demokratiet og et farligt skred mod totalitære tilstande, hvis politikerne får lov til at skære lunser af ytringsfriheden for at statsregulere meningsdannelsen. Ytringsfriheden er vores mest grundlæggende frihedsrettighed, og der står meget mere på spil i disse dage end blot end en ændring af en tilfældig bestemmelse i straffeloven." ..."En borgers ytring og meningstilkendegivelse, som er lovlig, hvis den er fremsat af egen drift og politisk overbevisning og for at påvirke meningsdannelsen og den politiske beslutningsproces, bliver med lovforslaget pludselig strafbar, hvis der kan påvises et ”samarbejde” med en fremmed (russisk) efterretningstjeneste.Hvordan et sådant samarbejde skal kunne påvises, henstår i det uvisse. ...."9 okt 2018 - DK DDR - 12 ÅRS FÆNGSEL FOR FACEBOOK POSTComment:STARMAN - 1 year ago'This video is a true masterpiece and illustrate in the most epic way in image, sound, text how the world looks on the flip side of the otherwise so polished facade and truth is a cryptic beast.. I recommend everyone to see it - and don’t be a ??? be a ?? a good wolf.. ???????210 views•May 29, 2019Chaos Navigator - 434 subscribersReflections on freedom, dystopia and utopia, paradigm shifts, Exodus and Noah's Ark memes in the spirit of the Breakthrough & Collapse scenarios (soundtrack from 'Dinner with Andre')Refleksioner over frihed, dystopi og utopi, paradigmeskift, Exodus og Noahs Ark memer i tidsånden Gennembruds & Sammenbrudsscenarier (lydspor fra ‘Dinner with Andre')The Burusho or Brusho, also known as the Hunza people or BotrajRef:Watch How This 1981 Film Accurately Predicted The Current State Of The World:Chaos Navigator - 433 subscribersJoined May 1, 2015 - 83,002 views