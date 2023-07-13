Create New Account
Colombian Mercenaries for the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Pray in Spanish Before another Battle with Russian Military Personnel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Colombian mercenaries in the Ukrainian Armed Forces pray in Spanish before another battle with Russian military personnel.

These people came to a country whose existence they probably barely knew about before, just to kill Russians for money.

And now they are relying on divine assistance.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

