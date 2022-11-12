1. SAMUEL 14 - THE BATTLE AT MICHMASH

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 14. The events of this chapter show that Saul was not a wise king. It shows that Jonathan was braver than Saul. Also, Jonathan trusted the Lord more than Saul did (compare verses 6, 9 and 10 with verses 18-19). In those days, it was the custom for leaders to have meetings under special trees (see 22:6 and Judges 4:5). Today, in many hot countries, people meet in the shade of a large tree. The tree in verse 1 was a type of fruit tree. ‘Pomegranate’ is the name of its fruit. Saul was probably planning what to do next. Samuel had left Saul (13:15). But Saul had a priest from Eli’s family. God had judged Eli’s family (2:27-36 and 3:11-14) but they were still priests. An ephod was the special coat that the priest wore. The priest had the ‘Urim and Thummim’ in the front part of the ephod. The priests used them to know God’s decisions (Exodus 28:6-30). Saul had not yet asked God what to do.



