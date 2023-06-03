"They're prepping us for the next pandemic, Covid was a rehearsal" - Dr. Kat Lindley

Enjoyed this video? Join Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com
A newly-formed international coalition of doctors, experts and business leaders representing millions of medical professionals around the world unveiled a startling new ad today entitled “Never Again” that asks “why are so many doctors having second thoughts about COVID?”
Dr. Kat Lindley joins Redacted to talk about this new campaign.
