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Fighting the Culture War Pt. II: Revivalism not Conservatism
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0 view • January 18, 2021
Conservatism has failed. We must go on the offensive.
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My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
My alt-tech pages:
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
MeWe Profile: https://mewe.com/i/heraclius610
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
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