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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0674 - Jessica L Mills - Report on the crime
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22 views • April 04, 2021
Jessica was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, when they were struck by a Jeep that quickly sped away. Her husband followed the jeep and told the driver that he was calling the police. The driver pulled out a gun and shot at the car multiple times, killing Jessica, and narrowly missing her daughters in the back.
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