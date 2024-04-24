A Doctor at Calvary A Medical Perspective on the Wounds of Christ on the Cross

John-Henry Westen Show
April 23, 2024
While sparing the world the consequences of sin with a perfect and total act of mercy, Christ spared himself no suffering during His passion and death on the Cross, and now Deacon Bob McDonald, a medical doctor, shares his forensic analysis of Christ's wounds.
Christ endured untold sufferings while on the Cross, paying the ultimate price for all of mankind's sins. Understanding gained from modern medicine provides a additional perspective and appreciation for Christ's sacrifice and the depth of Christ's wounds. Tune in now to learn more about Christ's infinite love for humanity, expressed singularly and perfectly on Calvary, and grow closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r4o1o-a-doctor-at-calvary-a-medical-perspective-on-the-wounds-of-christ-on-the-cr.html
