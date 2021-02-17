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RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum
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290 views • February 17, 2021
RED ALERT: Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum
Texas' Ag Commissioner has issued a RED ALERT as the power grid is down and our food supply is grinding to a halt. Agriculture is not "critical infrastructure," and reports of blackouts tonight extend to ND, SD, NE -- livestock producers unable to provide water to their animals, and farmers unable to deliver to grain elevators that are shut down. Welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum. Christian breaks down the latest on this developing situation.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Texas' Ag Commissioner has issued a RED ALERT as the power grid is down and our food supply is grinding to a halt. Agriculture is not "critical infrastructure," and reports of blackouts tonight extend to ND, SD, NE -- livestock producers unable to provide water to their animals, and farmers unable to deliver to grain elevators that are shut down. Welcome to the Grand Solar Minimum. Christian breaks down the latest on this developing situation.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/02/...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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