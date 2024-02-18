Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah issued a statement yesterday *16th) about what is happening on the Lebanese-Israeli border. The main thesis: they have the potential to attack targets from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat.





A video with a similar title and a Hebrew translation was published on the Lebanese group's media resources. Shows images of the results of Hezbollah's first attacks. Taking into account the color of the plot, one might think that in this way the Lebanese are threatening to set fire to all of Israel.





In fact, such threats have not been heard for the first time, and the situation in northern Israel, while still tense, does not threaten to escalate to critical levels. Hezbollah attacks occur daily, with only occasional deaths for the local population and the IDF.





Therefore, in this case, the “axis of resistance” fighters should not be expected to fire all their missiles at the Jewish state. As usual, everything will be limited to mutual bombardments and occasionally repetitions of Safed and Nabatiyah