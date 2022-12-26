Everything this CNN doctor told us about the vaccine was a lie, reports Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, 12/23/2022, reporting on what Leana Wen, MD from CNN
wrote, that... The CDC has determine that “vaccinated people who never
had Covid were at least 3 times as likely to be infected as unvaccinated
people with prior infection.” “And a Lancet study found that those who
were vaccinated but never had Covid were 4 times as likely to have
severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death compared to the
unvaccinated who recovered from it.”
The full show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v226s60-tucker-carlson-tonight-full-episode-friday-december-23.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.