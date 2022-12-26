Create New Account
Everything this CNN doctor told us about the vaccine was a lie, reports Tucker Carlson
632 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Tucker Carlson, 12/23/2022, reporting on what Leana Wen, MD from CNN wrote, that... The CDC has determine that “vaccinated people who never had Covid were at least 3 times as likely to be infected as unvaccinated people with prior infection.” “And a Lancet study found that those who were vaccinated but never had Covid were 4 times as likely to have severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death compared to the unvaccinated who recovered from it.”

The full show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v226s60-tucker-carlson-tonight-full-episode-friday-december-23.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
liestucker carlsonvaxxleana wen md

