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LEAKED PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX"
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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732 views • May 16, 2021
IMPORTANT - The whistleblower that leaked this video was thrown in jail.

PENTAGON BRIEFING ON REMOVING THE GOD GENE - "FUNVAX" - coincidence with mRNA vaccines? Video is from 2005.

DEAN HAMER is the man who pitched FUNVAX to pentagon back in the day. AstraZeneca Volunteer developed Transverse myelitis after getting the shot, and reported saying: "They've Killed God. I can't feel my God, My Soul is Dead".

By injecting you with a vaccine that hinders the VMAT2 gene from passing onto your offspring… google it. Look up the God Gene Hypothesis.

In other words, turning off the Vmat Gene separates the soul from the body.
Google VMAT2 Covid mRNA.

MORE: Joey Lambardi is the man responsible for leaking this video. He was set up on charges and imprisoned. Please research this topic. In Lombardi's own words...

This guy is giving a lecture about the brain and a gene called VMAT2 to a group of men in suits as well as various military uniforms. He talks about religion and was showing MRI brain scans. He said that the inhibition of VMAT2 could, over time, cause a persons brain to shift from a religious brain structure, they scientifically, you know they call it phenotype...but basically, you can change a religious brain to a non-religious brain structure. VMAT2 is apparently the scientific name for what people term the God Gene. At the end of the clip he says that he filed a proposal under the name FunVax to begin experimenting with the VMAT2 gene with the goal of creating a virus, like the flu virus, that will remove or replace this gene from people in the Middle East. Their goal of course was to create peace in the Middle East. "
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vaccine researchgod genefun vaxmrna vaccines
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