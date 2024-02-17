Beady eyed Communist psychopath loves VAXX poison injections

This is still up on the White House YouTube channel: From the Dept of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra: “Vaccines are Killing People of Color… at Twice the Rate of Whites”
This guy, Rep. Garcia, is 100% corrupt. His "expert" witness, Dr. Marks, is also stooge. Paid handsomely to say anything.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on vaccines have caused enormous harm and deaths. I will continue to hold her accountable for her insane covid conspiracy theories."
https://twitter.com/RepRobertGarcia/status/1758190824154603904
10:05 AM · Feb 15, 2024
Congressman Robert Garcia. @RepRobertGarcia California Congressman. Democratic Freshman Class President. Former Long Beach Mayor. Proud Immigrant. Truth and Justice, always. 🇺🇸🏳️🌈
