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ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΗΚΕ ΚΑΤΑΛΑΘΟΣ ΠΡΙΝ ΑΡΧΙΣΕΙ ΕΝΑ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ COVID-19!
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142 views • January 04, 2022
Η επικεφαλής Ιατρικής Dr. Barbara Yaffe πριν ξεκινήσει να δίνει την 15ήμερη αναφορά περί covid-19 σε Συνέδριο, δεν πρόσεξε ότι το μικρόφωνο ήταν ανοιχτό. Το περιστατικό συνέβη στην καναδική επαρχία του Οντάριο στον Καναδά. Παρακαλώ κοινοποιήστε!
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