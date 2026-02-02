BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
02-01-2026 TEACH THEM To Be "Set Apart" Part 82 The Challenge Part 11 Rebellion Mirror - Bitter Waters 001E
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
32 followers
1 view • 1 day ago

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 82 The Challenge Part 11 Rebellion Mirror - Bitter Waters 001E

Exodus 15:22And Mosheh brought Yisra’ěl from the Sea of Reeds, and they went out into the Wilderness of Shur. And they went three days in the wilderness and found no water. 23And they came to Marah, and they were unable to drink the waters of Marah, for they were bitter. So the name of it was called Marah. 24And the people grumbled against Mosheh, saying, “What are we to drink?” 25Then he cried out to 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 , and 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 showed him a tree. And when he threw it into the waters, the waters were made sweet. There He made a law and a right-ruling for them, and there He tried them. 26And He said, “If you diligently obey the voice of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim and do what is right in His eyes, and shall listen to His commands and shall guard all His laws, I shall bring on you none of the diseases I brought on the Mitsrites, for I am 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 who heals you.”


Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

7pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

Keywords
yahuahrebellionrebelbitternessyahusharebelliousbrit chadashahhebrew scripturetorah teachingmessianic hebrewbiblical hebrew studyname of yahuahtanak explainedtorah obediencedoor of bitterness
