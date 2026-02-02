02-01-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 82 The Challenge Part 11 Rebellion Mirror - Bitter Waters 001E

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 82 The Challenge Part 11 Rebellion Mirror - Bitter Waters 001E
Exodus 15:22And Mosheh brought Yisra’ěl from the Sea of Reeds, and they went out into the Wilderness of Shur. And they went three days in the wilderness and found no water. 23And they came to Marah, and they were unable to drink the waters of Marah, for they were bitter. So the name of it was called Marah. 24And the people grumbled against Mosheh, saying, “What are we to drink?” 25Then he cried out to 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 , and 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 showed him a tree. And when he threw it into the waters, the waters were made sweet. There He made a law and a right-ruling for them, and there He tried them. 26And He said, “If you diligently obey the voice of 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 your Elohim and do what is right in His eyes, and shall listen to His commands and shall guard all His laws, I shall bring on you none of the diseases I brought on the Mitsrites, for I am 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 who heals you.”
Living Branch Hebrew Church
