© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#666 + The Jab = Satanic Alteration | Patented GMO-Human
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • August 14, 2021
There are mainly 3 types of Slavery: Physical, Mental, and Spiritual, or a combination among the three types. Although slavery is crime by all means, but it's not the ultimate goal for Satan. Slavery is used as step stone to get to the ultimate Satanic goal, that is when Satan said: "I will certainly command them that they alter the creation of God - Women Chapter (119)" Hence, too many attempts done by Satan and his demons through history to alter God's creation, but the most satanic and worst alteration is happening right now inside the Woman's Womb, due to toxic drugs and vaccines - Mark of the Beast.
# Known Conversation happened between God and Satan
"God has cursed Satan, then Satan said, most certainly I will take of Your servants an appointed share. (118) And most certainly I will lead them astray and certainly I will arouse desires in them, and certainly I will bid them that they slit the ears of the cattle, and I will certainly command them that they alter the creation of God; and whoever takes Satan for a guardian rather than God, has indeed suffered a manifest loss. (119) He promises them and fills them with (vain) desires, and Satan does not promise them except delusion. (120) These are they whose abode is Hell, and they will find no refuge there from. (121) Women Chapter (An-Nisaa) [115-121] https://www.firstcause.net/quran-english/
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJyxhFswCnuZ/
# Known Conversation happened between God and Satan
"God has cursed Satan, then Satan said, most certainly I will take of Your servants an appointed share. (118) And most certainly I will lead them astray and certainly I will arouse desires in them, and certainly I will bid them that they slit the ears of the cattle, and I will certainly command them that they alter the creation of God; and whoever takes Satan for a guardian rather than God, has indeed suffered a manifest loss. (119) He promises them and fills them with (vain) desires, and Satan does not promise them except delusion. (120) These are they whose abode is Hell, and they will find no refuge there from. (121) Women Chapter (An-Nisaa) [115-121] https://www.firstcause.net/quran-english/
Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJyxhFswCnuZ/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.