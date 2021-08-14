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#666 + The Jab = Satanic Alteration | Patented GMO-Human
O'Believers
O'Believers
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81 views • August 14, 2021
There are mainly 3 types of Slavery: Physical, Mental, and Spiritual, or a combination among the three types. Although slavery is crime by all means, but it's not the ultimate goal for Satan. Slavery is used as step stone to get to the ultimate Satanic goal, that is when Satan said: "I will certainly command them that they alter the creation of God - Women Chapter (119)" Hence, too many attempts done by Satan and his demons through history to alter God's creation, but the most satanic and worst alteration is happening right now inside the Woman's Womb, due to toxic drugs and vaccines - Mark of the Beast.

# Known Conversation happened between God and Satan

"God has cursed Satan, then Satan said, most certainly I will take of Your servants an appointed share. (118) And most certainly I will lead them astray and certainly I will arouse desires in them, and certainly I will bid them that they slit the ears of the cattle, and I will certainly command them that they alter the creation of God; and whoever takes Satan for a guardian rather than God, has indeed suffered a manifest loss. (119) He promises them and fills them with (vain) desires, and Satan does not promise them except delusion. (120) These are they whose abode is Hell, and they will find no refuge there from. (121) Women Chapter (An-Nisaa) [115-121] https://www.firstcause.net/quran-english/

Video Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJyxhFswCnuZ/
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