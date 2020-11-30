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Forced Vaccinations; Quarantine and Arrests for Pandemic Diseases
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256 views • November 30, 2020
The long road to trying to force Americans to take vaccines, to quarantine; be arrested and have property confiscated all because of a perceived 'health emergency'!
Authoritarian and dictatorial rule over the populace whether ones complies or not.
It is an old game plan.
Authoritarian and dictatorial rule over the populace whether ones complies or not.
It is an old game plan.
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