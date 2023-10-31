Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Mar 7, 2018] TFR - 119 - Revolutionary Radio with John McGlone: The Bible, Flat Earth And The Navy
channel image
Rob Skiba
605 Subscribers
48 views
Published 15 hours ago

My guest for this broadcast was John McGlone, who is a retired Chief Petty Officer having served as a navigator in the Navy. He has sailed in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea, the Atlantic, N. Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea, Adriatic Sea, Suez Canal, Red Sea, Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf, Pacific Ocean, with 43 different ports of call on five different surface ships. He spent 75% of his time at sea on the bridges of ships observing horizons, lighthouses, ships, aircraft, meteor showers, lunar eclipses, etc. for many thousands of hours. He has done celestial, radar, visual, and other electronic navigation techniques.


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
sciencebibletechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket