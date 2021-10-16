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DR BRYAN ARDIS: COVID VAXX is causing a new Syndrome in CHILDREN called MIS-C
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351 views • October 16, 2021
DR BRYAN ARDIS: COVID VAXX is causing a new Syndrome in CHILDREN called MIS-C
Oct FDA meeting reveals they are well aware of the side effect: Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children in multiple organs including brain, kidneys, spleen, gastro, eyes skin. and can be deadly. CDC website already has 120,000 reports of it including 40 deaths, we know there is more... This is what they are showing
Oct FDA meeting reveals they are well aware of the side effect: Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children in multiple organs including brain, kidneys, spleen, gastro, eyes skin. and can be deadly. CDC website already has 120,000 reports of it including 40 deaths, we know there is more... This is what they are showing
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