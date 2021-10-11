DANGEROUS FALLOUT FROM BIDEN'S VAX MANDATE

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Southwest Airlines is facing hundreds more cancellations - the fourth straight day. Rumors suggest more carriers may follow Southwest pilots' lead. Hundreds of thousands of US troops are defying Biden's mandate. Biden's poll numbers are historically low. Has the imperial presidency experienced imperial over-reach? Is the tide turning?