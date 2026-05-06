AI Agents Take Over Global Infrastructure | And Why No One Is Ready

Genetic AI has moved from concept to operational reality. In the past week alone, major platforms have begun building the infrastructure for systems that plan, decide, and execute complex tasks without constant human input.





Sean Morgan reports on the quiet revolution reshaping how business — and soon, everything else — gets done. OpenAI positioned its GPT-5.5 release as the foundation for what the company calls a "compute-powered economy." These models no longer simply respond to prompts. They coordinate across applications, manage workflows, and drive outcomes where raw processing power increasingly sets the limits on productivity.





Salesforce converted its entire platform to a headless architecture — every function now sits behind clean APIs, allowing AI agents to pull data, trigger processes, and complete end-to-end operations without touching a user interface. Cloudflare and Stripe went further, launching an open beta protocol that lets agents create accounts, purchase domains, handle payments, and deploy live applications entirely on their own.





Security evaluations add weight to the pace of change. Anthropic's Claude Mythos preview demonstrated strong gains in multi-stage attack simulations — completing sequences that previously required days of expert human effort.





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