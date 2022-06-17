"Talk About Gaslighting" - The Persecution of the Vaccine-Injured Is Most Tragic of All



Dr. Robert Malone: "You have had a medical injury, and we don't believe you. And furthermore, if you report it on Facebook, we will delete that post. And if you create a user group, where others like you come together and share their experiences with each other, (we will delete that, too, and Facebook did)."

"I got all these phone calls from distraught patients that had these experiences, and we're being told they couldn't possibly have had those experiences. The level of anguish [is] overwhelming."

Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/headwind-the-round-table-discussion_4511384.html