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The WWII German Der Glocke-Bell
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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The WW II German [UFO] Bell:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNcD-yAAURI

Near Poland location: @ 4:25 mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIgKNFr93Lc


If you are under contract, with something like a ONE WORLD CORPORATION/World Economic Forum, whether you are aware of it or not, you don’t have open-source freedom to be a part of ancient-advanced technologies.

King Charles III has now turned the British Empire’s contract over to President Trump of the US Corporation.

Whether Trump’s Administration fights that action allowing the living men & women (of the people & for the people) who have recorded their “Coming out of Her...” [the BEAST contracted] Corporation or not remains to be officially acknowledged.


Anna’s letter to CEO Trump: http://annavonreitz.com/handsoffmrtrump.pdf

Anna’s April 30th recording:  https://us02web.zoom. 


This here is part of slow Disclosure. Trickle, so y’all don’t choke on the long hidden facts. Our TimeLine/Tree-of-Life can be re-set to the Positive Birthright Way of life.

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trumpufogravitydisclosurecorporationtimelineceobellbirthrightuapannaglocke
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