In the Rai-Alexandrovka area, soldiers of the 88th brigade eliminated 3 Ukrainian Nazis in a hideout using a TM-62. 💣💥 The assault troops continue to eliminate the enemy in this area and push the front forward. 💪 The more losses the enemy suffers, the closer our victory is.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of June 3, 2026



▪️ By morning, at least 30 enemy drones had been shot down over the territory of the Leningrad region, and the enemy is spreading footage of fires at an oil terminal in the Coal Harbour of St. Petersburg. Sobyanin reported on the downing of 22 drones flying towards the capital. In the Tambov region, a multi-story bldg, a library, and an art school were damaged, with windows broken, as well as outbuildings of an industrial enterprise. The target also included the "Progress" plant in Mikhailovsk, & footage of the aftermath is already being circulated on enemy resources. In the Rostov region, drones were destroyed in the Millerovo district. Yesterday evening, the enemy spread footage of a passenger train being hit & damaged in the north of Crimea, & combat operations were ongoing over the peninsula overnight.



▪️ In Ukraine, explosions were heard at night in Chernigov, Nikolaev, Zaporiohye, Odessa. Zelensky's warnings about having information about a "massive attack" turned out to be a lie, as expected.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, a 6-year-old girl was injured when drone debris fell into the courtyard of a multi-story bldg, according to the acting governor. A drone flying towards a shopping center's parking lot in the city of Bryansk fell onto the parking lot, with no injuries reported. The fascists fired from multiple rocket launchers at the village of Suzemka, killing a civilian.



▪️Sumy front, in the Shostka district, assault troops of the "North" Group are engaged in infantry battles in Bachevsk. In the Sumy district, our assault troops have advanced up to 700 meters in 11 sectors, & battles are ongoing in Ivolzhansk, Pisarevka, & the vicinity of populated areas. In the Krasnopol district, battles are taking place between the settlements of Lesnoye & Taratutino, as well as northwest of Novodmitrovka.



▪️Kursk region, in the village of Maloe Soldatskoe in the Belovsky district, a local resident was injured due to a drone attack. As a result of a drone attack in the settlement of Belaya in the Belovsky district, 2 men were injured. In the village of Vysheye Derevnyki in the Lgovsky district, a drone attacked a civilian car, & a civilian was injured.



▪️Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a drone of the AFU detonated on the territory of a commercial facility, injuring a civilian. Earlier in the same area, an FPV drone attacked a bus, & self-defense fighters transported the driver to the Shebekinsk Central Regional Hospital. Near the village of Posokhovo in the Valuysky district, an FPV drone attacked a moving car, injuring two men in the detonation. In the village of Bochkovka in the Belgorod district, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a private house, injuring an 11-year-old boy with multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs. Many populated areas are under enemy attack.



▪️On the Kharkov front, units of the "North" Group are advancing towards a major logistics center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the settlement of Kachya Lopan'. Infantry battles are taking place in the village of Shevchenko and the vicinity of the populated area of Na Volchansk. On the Volchansk sector, our units have advanced up to 500 meters in eight sectors, and are engaged in infantry battles in the village of Okhrymovka, as well as in the forested areas of the Volchansk district.



▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction, reports are coming in about our advance in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoe settlement.



▪️ In the DPR, a taxi driver was killed on the ring road in the Leninsky district of Donetsk. A man was injured on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway. Peaceful residents were injured in Uglegorsk, Svetlodarsk, Gorlovka, and Selidovo.

▪️ In the Krasnaya Liman area, urban battles are taking place amidst the massive use of UAVs by both sides. To the northwest, battles are ongoing on the outskirts of Sviatogorsk. It's evident that the Russian Armed Forces are intensifying their efforts in this direction.



▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Armed Forces are trying to advance along the M-03 highway towards Yurkovka, which is located 12 km from the outskirts of Slavyansk. Reports are coming in about battles already taking place in Ray-Aleksandrovka - an important defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



▪️ In Konstantinovka, intense urban battles continue.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, northwest of the village of Oleksandrihrad, the GR "Vostok" is advancing in the forested area beyond the Volchya River: the consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river is continuing.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye and Kherson regs, the situation remains unchanged. The logistical situation remains difficult.



@⚡️Two Majors