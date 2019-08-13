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How To Survive A Snake Bite
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294 views • August 13, 2019
Most snakes will only attack you if you get in their way, but snakes can bite you and their venom can be deadly. We spoke with Frank T. Burbrink, Associate Curator in the Department of Herpetology at the American Museum of Natural History and Coyote Peterson, host of the Brave Wilderness channel on YouTube, to find out what to do if one of them sinks its fangs into you.
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